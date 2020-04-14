Watch: Coronavirus Task Force Holds Briefing Following Flap Over Governors' Power

Updated at 6:36 p.m. ET

The White House's coronavirus response task force convened a briefing Tuesday afternoon at which President Trump could identify new advisers for post-disaster normalization.

Trump has said he would be naming a number of people to serve on committees to advise him on when and how parts of the United States might open back up after going dormant to try to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Tuesday's briefing also follows a flap over whether Trump has the power to overrule governors on those kinds of decisions — or whether he has the power and might choose not to use it.

Ultimately, Trump said on Tuesday at an event ahead of the briefing that he would be working "with" governors after a few of them rejected his claims of authority.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, for example, a Democrat with whom Trump has sparred during the coronavirus disaster response, said that she would reserve for herself some of the key decisions about what is best for her state.

"We're probably the best ones to be able to make a decision when it's time to safely re-engage our economies," she told NPR on Tuesday.

Groups of big East Coast and West Coast states announced on Monday they would decide by regional consensus about how to approach their strategies for normalcy given how closely they're connected by metropolitan areas, transit and interdependent economies.

The briefing is underway now.

One announcement not expected at Tuesday's briefing is about an agreement for more coronavirus relief legislation.

Talks appear frozen between Trump, Republicans and Democrats — led in the House by Speaker Nancy Pelosi — over the next round of assistance for an economy badly battered by the pandemic.

The House and the Senate both said on Tuesday they would not return until May 4, putting the earliest possible date for action on any legislation a few weeks away.

Trump and congressional leaders agree in principle on the need for more support for the economy but have struggled to get from that consensus to a nitty gritty agreement that can pass both houses of Congress.

Grudge renewed with World Health Org

Trump said on Tuesday he was directing what he called a "halt" to funding of the World Health Organization, which he has sought to blame for the scale of the coronavirus pandemic.

It wasn't immediately clear what legal authority or legislation prevails in the case of U.S. funding for the W.H.O. or whether Trump has the unilateral power to direct the "halt."

Sometimes when Congress appropriates funds it gives a president discretion over how they're used; sometimes it does not. In the Ukraine affair last year, the Government Accountability Office concluded that Trump's withholding of assistance for Kiev violated the law.

Trump's budget proposal from earlier this year — a political document with no chance of passage in the Democratically controlled House — already proposed cuts to the W.H.O. and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The president said on Tuesday that during what he called the "halt," his administration would conduct what he called a "review" of the U.S. relationship with the W.H.O.

In Trump's telling, the international organization was too credulous of Chinese claims about the coronavirus in the early days of the outbreak and too critical of Trump's decisions, including the restrictions he imposed on travel to the U.S. from China.

