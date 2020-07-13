 UW professor: 'Hard to be an optimist,' but this time could be different | KNKX

UW professor: 'Hard to be an optimist,' but this time could be different

By 1 minute ago
  • UW political science Professor Christopher Sebastian Parker wrote an essay about whether this moment of racial reckoning is any different than those in the past.
    UW political science Professor Christopher Sebastian Parker wrote an essay about whether this moment of racial reckoning is any different than those in the past.
    Portrait courtesy of Christian Sebastian Parker / Composite by Parker Miles Blohm

As a country, the United States has had previous moments where race has come to the forefront of our national dialogue, and where protests have called for change.

Politico Magazine recently published takes from a handful of experts about whether this current moment of racial reckoning is any different than those previous. They included an essay from Christopher Sebastian Parker, professor of political science at the University of Washington. 

He wrote that it's possible this moment is different, and talked to KNKX about why, as well as his doubts.

“I’m a Black man in America,” he said. “It’s kind of hard to be an optimist, especially if one is educated, because one then knows the history.”

Parker also wrote on patriotism in a July 5th column in The Seattle Times.

You can listen to the conversation in the audio player above. We’ve also included an extended version of the audio at the end of this post. This is the latest in a series of conversations featuring Black voices from around our region, talking about race, social justice, police brutality and the country's moment of reckoning. Find links to some of our prior conversations, below.

SOME INTERVIEW HIGHLIGHTS:

On what’s new this time: “We have a racist president. COVID is really laying bare, along with what happened in the wake of George Floyd, police brutality and health disparities based on race. We’ve always had racist presidents. Most people … have known for a long time that there are race-related health disparities. This isn’t the first time police brutality has kicked off or sparked urban unrest. So what is new about this? What’s new about it is the confluence of all of these things. For Black folks, this is constant for us. But for white folks, they’re like ‘Oh my God.’ Even though we’ve had racist presidents in the past, they have mainly done it… through the use of dog whistles, like saying we need more law and order. But with Trump, he has ripped the covers off.”

On allyship: “There was a survey recently conducted by a colleague at the University of Maryland. She surveyed protesters in New York City, 61 percent of whom were white. And that’s a good thing. But the problem is these are exigent circumstances. People are confined for the most part – or they should be – to their homes, and they’re forced to watch these images of George Floyd getting murdered over and over again, and reports of Breonna Taylor, and then of Ahmaud Arbery getting killed by these white vigilantes, one of whom was a retired cop.” Parker says many of those demonstrators were sincere, but that the cynic in him worries some joined because it meant getting out of the house – and that their support will wane over time.

On defining patriotism: “You get these right-wingers that say ‘America, love it or leave it.’ That’s not patriotism, especially if the country is not realizing the values on which it was founded. The big problem with the United States isn’t about the values, it’s about the lack of universal applications of the values. You have this gap that separates social practice from beliefs and values. If these things can come into alignment, a lot of our problems would be solved. It is incumbent on the patriot to hold the country accountable to realize the promise of democracy, and in this case American democracy, which consists of freedom, equality and toleration. As long as we’re not practicing those, the patriot is obligated to criticize the country. This country was founded on dissent, period, full stop.”

Tags: 
Black Lives Matter
protests
George Floyd
Breonna Taylor
Christopher Sebastian Parker
University of Washington

Related Content

Seattle's Civic Poet fell asleep writing about Eric Garner, awoke to 'a worse nightmare'

By Jun 26, 2020
Courtesy of Jourdan Imani Keith

One of the heartbreaking things about the past few weeks for Jourdan Imani Keith is how many of her poems, ones that touch on anguish, outrage and sadness — feel so current right now.

Keith is Seattle’s Civic Poet, and she sighs deeply as she reflects on it.

Independent journalist Omari Salisbury talks about CHOP and the fractures it’s exposed

By Jun 25, 2020
Protesters gather in Capitol Hill during the early days of the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone, or CHOP.
Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX

 

The Capitol Hill Organized Protest — or CHOP — in Seattle has attracted worldwide media attention. Huge companies with big payrolls have dispatched reporters there. The whole time, Omari Salisbury has been there, too. He’s an independent journalist, and his company is Converge Media. It often streams live video for hours a day that attracts thousands of views.

Head of Northwest African American Museum talks Juneteenth and this moment in history

By Jun 19, 2020
LaNesha DeBardelaben (far left), executive director of the Northwest African American Museum in Seattle, talks with attendees of Juneteenth events last year.
Courtesy of LaNesha DeBardelaben

It’s Juneteenth.

The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when a Union general reached Galveston, Texas, and freed the last remaining enslaved people in the Confederacy. That was more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, and just about two months after the end of the Civil War.

LISTEN: How to process the emotions of this moment as people strive for racial justice

By Jun 8, 2020
John Gaines is a Tacoma-based mentor and motivational speaker.
Courtesy of John Gaines

Ongoing protests against police brutality are bringing much needed attention to racism in America. But all that attention can take a huge mental toll.

"As men, especially as Black men, we don't do a good enough job of talking about mental health," said John Gaines.

Gaines is a Tacoma-based motivational speaker and mentor who works primarily with young Black men. He spoke with KNKX's Simone Alicea about how he is thinking about this moment. Listen to their conversation above. 

State Rep. John Lovick: Events since George Floyd's death are 'a turning point for all of us'

By Jun 4, 2020
House Speaker Pro-tem Rep. John Lovick, D-Mill Creek, presides over the Washington House, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Capitol in Olympia.
Ted S. Warren / The Associated Press

State Rep. John Lovick spent more than 30 years in uniform with the Washington State Patrol. He was the Snohomish County sheriff and then the county executive. He's also Black, and he grew up in Louisiana in the 1950s and 60s.

And he’s been watching and listening to the chants and the voices and the protests we've seen in Washington state and around the country over the last several days. 

He told KNKX All Things Considered host Ed Ronco that he still believes that America’s soul can be redeemed. Hear an extended version of their conversation, below.

LISTEN: Tacoma organizer talks Manuel Ellis, George Floyd and seeking justice for Black lives

By Jun 4, 2020
A friend of Manuel Ellis, who died in the custody of Tacoma police in March, holds a sign demanding justice after Ellis' death was ruled a homicide. Four officers involved are now on leave.
Will James / KNKX

Nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis are hitting home especially hard in Tacoma, after the Pierce County medical examiner ruled the death of Manuel Ellis a homicide. In March, Ellis died in handcuffs while Tacoma police restrained him. The cause of death was respiratory arrest. 

Jamika Scott is an organizer who has worked with Ellis' family to bring attention to his death. 

Seattle Central College president: 'Anger has a lot of information in it'

By Jun 2, 2020
Seattle Central College president Sheila Edwards Lange leads a tour of the college's buildings on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. Seattle Central is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX

Last week, as protests began to unfold following the death of George Floyd, the president of Seattle Central College sent out a tweet.