 Toxins from harmful algal bloom shut down razor clamming on Washington beaches | KNKX

Toxins from harmful algal bloom shut down razor clamming on Washington beaches

By 13 minutes ago
  • Razor clam digging closed to the public on washington's coast Oct. 21, 2020, after high levels of domoic acide were found in sampling.
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    Razor clam digging closed to the public on Washington's coast Oct. 21, 2020, after high levels of domoic acide were found in sampling.
    Courtesy of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife
  • Razor clamming at Copalis Beach on the Salish Sea in 2020, before the closure due to high levels of domoic acid from toxic algea.
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    Razor clamming at Copalis Beach on the Salish Sea in 2020, before the closure due to high levels of domoic acid from toxic algea.
    Dan Ayers / Courtesy of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife
  • Razor clamming on the Salish Sea in 2020, before the closure due to high levels of domoic acid from toxic algea.
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    Razor clamming on the Salish Sea in 2020, before the closure due to high levels of domoic acid from toxic algea.
    Glen Leis / Courtesy of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife

A potentially record-setting season for razor clam digging in Washington has come to a screeching halt. Warm water off the coast has helped toxic algae thrive, rendering the clams unsafe to eat.

Some species of algae that razor clams feed on produce domoic acid. It’s a neurotoxin that at high levels can cause brain damage in humans and other vertebrates. Tests in mid-October showed the levels of this toxin had reached unsafe levels. The clams are unaffected, but they concentrate it in their flesh.

“So the razor clams will be fine. It's not going to bother them. They'll continue to grow,” said Dan Ayers, the coastal shellfish manager for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. He expects most of the extraordinary crop of clams this year will remain for months or even years.“But for any human certainly — or marine mammal species — it's very dangerous. It actually creates permanent brain damage — not something that anybody wants to mess with.”

That’s why the health department shut down the harvest on Oct. 21.

“That was a good call. We prevented any illness. But the bad news is those levels have continued to rise,” Ayers said.

He says it was heartbreaking recently to go out sampling and find himself alone on the beach at low tide, in the midst of what truly felt like acres and acres of clams. “Literally clams just all over the place. I mean… shows everywhere. It was so easy to dig 12 clams. It was amazing.”

The source of this acid is a harmful algal bloom that’s linked to warm ocean conditions, part of what also caused the boom in razor clams. The health department will be testing Dungeness crab on the coast this week, to see if that very lucrative fishery is affected; it normally opens in December. 

Tags: 
razor clams
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife
Clam digging
Shellfish

Related Content

Razor clam count shows surging population, but digging season could be derailed by COVID-19

By Aug 27, 2020
A record population of razor clams has just been counted by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Courtesy of Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife

It looks like it could be a wonderful year for razor clam digging. The state’s annual summer survey is done and Coastal Shellfish Manager Dan Ayers says their count of clams at Long Beach came in at 24 million.

Puddles the mussel-sniffing dog helps raise awareness about risks of invasive species

By Feb 26, 2020
Puddles, a dog used by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to sniff out invasive quagga and zebra mussels during boat inspections, waits for instructions during a demonstration of her skills for reporters.
Ted S. Warren / The Associated Press

At a public boat launch on Black Lake, south of Olympia, Sgt. Pam Taylor holds dozens of small, dark black shells in the palm of her hand. At her side is an inquisitive white hound, barking enthusiastically.

“These are what I put in the little socks to train Puddles,” says Taylor, an inspector with the Aquatic Invasive Species program at the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

It's Invasive Species Awareness Week in Washington. Public officials, like Taylor, are warning that non-native invaders can proliferate quickly and wipe out native ecosystems. And they’re calling on the public to help find them and prevent their spread.

Final batch of fishers reintroduced in habitat near Darrington

By Feb 13, 2020
Jeff Lewis biologist with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife attempts to coax the fisher from the case.
Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX

UPDATE: Four fishers were released  Thursday afternoon and "ran away really well" into habitat around Bedal Campground, about 15 miles southeast of Darrington, said Jeff Lewis, lead biologist on the program with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.  

The new animals are Neville (juvenile male), Katie (juvenile female), Kendra (adult female), and Niffler (large adult male).


Nancy's Razor Clam-a-Rama

By Mar 25, 2015
Nancy Leson

Lucky Nancy.  The other day a friend of her son's showed up at her door bearing a dozen razor clams fresh from Ocean Shores.   That's some massive clammage but Nancy knew what to do with them.

Can Seagrass Save Shellfish From Climate Change?

The impacts of climate change aren't a far-off possibility for the Pacific shellfish industry. Acidifying seawater is already causing problems for oyster farms along the West Coast and it's only expected to get worse.

That has one Bay Area oyster farm looking for ways to adapt. It's teaming up scientists who are studying how the local ecosystem could lend a helping hand.

"We need help," says Terry Sawyer of Hog Island Oyster Company. "That 'canary in a coalmine' analogy drives me crazy, but that's what we are."

Washington shellfish growers reeling after judge throws out general permit

By Jun 16, 2020
Wesley Hull / Courtesy of Pacific Coast Shellfish Growers Association

A federal judge has thrown out a general permit for the shellfish industry in Washington that has reduced the regulatory burden on them for decades. Now, growers will have to apply individually to continue existing operations. And an industry group is planning to appeal.

Harvesting Under The Stars: A Night In The Life Of A Shellfish Farmer

By Jul 1, 2017
Courtesy of Taylor Shellfish Farms

Almost every night in the winter, there are hundreds of farmers at work along the Washington coast. The lights of their head lamps are just barely visible on the shoreline. They are shellfish farmers out harvesting clams, oysters, and geoducks. They are up at such late hours because of the tide. That’s when it’s lowest during the winter months.

Warming Oceans Could Boost Dangerous Toxin In Your Shellfish Dinner

West Coast crab fishermen just ended an 11-day strike over a price dispute. But a more ominous and long-term threat to their livelihood may be on the horizon. A new study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences has found a link between warming ocean conditions and a dangerous neurotoxin that builds up in sea life: domoic acid.