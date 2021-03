The Gonzaga men's basketball team will find out Sunday where they will be seeded in the NCAA tournament. They're expected to be ranked No. 1 overall since they're entering the tournament with an undefeated record. It's quite a contrast to how the seasons went for the University of Washington and Washington State University, as we hear from KNKX sports commentator Art Thiel and Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick.

