Thiel: Need to hear more from Seahawks, NFL, union in wake of Chad Wheeler felony assault case

A trial will take place in April for a former member of the Seattle Seahawks who is charged with felony domestic violence. Chad Wheeler was arraigned this week. Authorities accuse him of violently attacking his girlfriend in their Kent apartment last month. It's the topic of this week's conversation between KNKX sports commentator Art Thiel and Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick. (Warning: Details of this story are disturbing.)

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call 1-800-799-SAFE. You can find more information about victim resources here. You can read Art's Sportspress Northwest column about this case here.

