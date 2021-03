The Seattle Seahawks made some moves in free agency this week. And it looks like their highest-paid player is staying put. More from KNKX sports commentator Art Thiel and Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick.

UPDATE: The Seahawks have also agreed to terms with center Ethan Pocic, further solidifying their offensive line.

