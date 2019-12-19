Puyallup Tribe, environmental groups file two appeals against LNG permit

The Puyallup Tribe and a coalition of environmental groups have filed two separate appeals against the permit for a controversial liquefied natural gas plant at the Port of Tacoma.

Puget Sound Energy's LNG project got approval from the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency on Dec. 10. It's meant to replace marine bunker fuel with cleaner-burning LNG. The appeals were filed today with the state pollution controls hearing board.

The law firm Earthjustice is representing environmental groups. Their case says the project's environmental impact statement is flawed, especially regarding how it accounts for greenhouse gas emissions.

The Puyallup Tribe's appeal details the increased risks it says the plant would place on the community immediately surrounding the LNG facility, namely elevated air pollution and other safety concerns. And, we should note, Earthjustice is a financial supporter of KNKX.

“We expect the Tacoma LNG project to be operational in 2021,” PSE spokeswoman Janet Kim told The News Tribune on Wednesday.