Let's Eat: Sound Effect, episode 165

Listen to the show.

We take a peek inside a fourth generation noodle factory to see how the noodles — and fortune cookies — are made. Then, a visit with one of the original television chefs. Also, an artist finds out that his artwork is edible, at least to ants. Next, a conversation about some food urban legends. We also pull back the curtain on how fortune cookies are made. Finally, a woman overcomes her fear of vomiting.

Sound Effect showcases stories inspired by the place we live. The show is hosted by KNKX's Gabriel Spitzer.