Keep dreaming of a white Christmas — this year, as usual, the forecast is mostly wet

  • Tim Durkan / Tim Durkan Photography

If you want to see snow on Christmas in the greater Puget Sound region, you’ll probably have to head for the mountains. Or, "close your eyes and dream," as the classic holiday tune suggests.

KNKX weather expert Cliff Mass says this year — as is most common around here — there’s no chance of white stuff over the next week in most places.

“I don’t want to be a snow Scrooge,” Mass says. “But there’s virtually no chance of snow in the lowlands for Christmas.”  

And that is absolutely the norm. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Climatic Data Center maintains a map with official statistics on this very question. You can zoom in to find the measuring station nearest you. It’s updated every year.

NOAA's "White Christmas" probability map. Follow the link in our story to zoom in on specific locations.

“If you look at the official NOAA statistics for Sea-Tac Airport or for Boeing Field, there’s only a 5 percent chance of getting snow — an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day — here in Seattle,” Mass says.  “So, it’s very unlikely, climatologically.”

That doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen. As recently as 2017, Seattle did get a white Christmas. But the far more likely scenario is for Christmas rain. NOAA puts the odds of that happening at 65 percent.

And this year, while Christmas itself may be dry and a bit cooler than it is now, the season is certainly delivering ample precipitation. On Friday morning, Mass said an atmospheric river was dumping "amazing" amounts of rain all over the region, causing many rivers to hit record flood levels.

“Just to give you an idea of some of the numbers, on the southern part of the Olympics, there are a few locations getting 6-7 inches of rain over the last 24 hours.” Mass says. “In Southwest Washington, a number of locations up there in the hills have gotten 5-7 inches of rain.”

And as much as 3 inches of rain in places such as Tacoma and South Seattle.

Mass says the atmospheric river brings warmer air with it, but in some mountain areas, the precipitation will end up as snow, building up after a poor start to the season.

“We were down to about 25 percent of normal snow pack. This event is going to bring us up at least to around 50 percent," he says. "So it’s not perfect, but it’s not going to be a disaster. And a lot of the major snow areas, from Stevens to Crystal to Baker, will be able to operate. They’ve had a foot or two of snow.”

Weather with Cliff Mass

Related Content

Snow returning to Washington’s mountain passes; major ski areas could open by Christmas

By Dec 13, 2019
The North Cascades Highway closed for the season on Wednesday, as snow filled avalanche shoots alongside it. The annual closure for safety was the latest in more than a decade.
Washington State Department of Transportation.

After the driest November in 43 years, precipitation is finally returning to Washington. The North Cascades Highway closed Wednesday – its latest closure in over a decade. The state Department of Transportation shuts it down annually for safety, after snow fills the avalanche chutes that line the highway. About a foot of snow fell this week above 3500 feet.

Driest November in decades not a worry just yet, but could point to shift toward El Niño

By Dec 6, 2019
The Seattle Space Needle as seen Nov. 30, 2019.
Tim Durkan / Tim Durkan Photography

The dry, cool and sunny conditions that brought extraordinary fall color to the Northwest also have toppled a major record. Seattle charted its driest November in 43 years, with just 1.71 inches of rain – about 26 percent of normal. (Spokane was at 30 percent of normal, with .68).

That’s the driest November since 1976 — a “startlingly dry” year that saw about half of last month’s precipitation, says KNKX weather expert Cliff Mass.

‘Saildrones’ could revolutionize ocean weather data collection, improve forecasts

By Nov 29, 2019

The National Weather Service relies on a network of buoys to collect real-time data about ocean conditions. But they’re prone to malfunction and expensive to maintain.

KNKX weather expert Cliff Mass is working with a company that is offering a potential alternative. Oakland-based Saildrone has a fleet of autonomous sailboats that are loaded with high-tech equipment and can be deployed to collect highly accurate weather and upper-ocean observations.

Holiday Special: ‘Bomb cyclone’ hits Oregon, causes high winds in Washington, too

By Nov 27, 2019
Streams of clouds skim across the peak of Oregon's Mount Hood, as a darker bank of clouds heads east toward the mountain as seen from Portland on Nov. 22, 2016.
Don Ryan / The Associated Press (file)

Holiday travelers had lots to contend with ahead of Thanksgiving, as an unusual storm known as a "bomb cyclone" hit Southwest Oregon and California Tuesday, reaching speeds of 90 miles per hour in places.

Its effects were felt in Washington on Wednesday.

Why snow in the mountains rarely reaches lowlands west of the Cascade Crest

By Nov 22, 2019
Mount Rainer is seen at dawn in this Jan. 2, 2012, file photo, from Seattle, some 50 miles away from the national park.
Elaine Thompson / The Associated Press

Snow levels are dropping over the Cascade mountains. Weather officials are warning that anyone planning to cross the passes before Thanksgiving should be aware of the potential for hazardous conditions. As much as a foot is expected to pile up by Wednesday above 3,500 feet, as the temperature drops.

And it will be cold enough all around the Northwest to store your extra food outdoors if the fridge is overflowing, says KNKX weather expert Cliff Mass. But don’t expect to build a snowman. Only a few snow flurries are expected in the lowlands on the west side.