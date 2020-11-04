Food for thought: This post contains cookies

The "perfect" chocolate chip cookie recipe? Nancy and Stein compare results.

The New York Times claimed it was the “Perfect” chocolate chip cookie. “We'll just see about that," I thought. So Nancy Leson and I deployed our sheet pans to compare results.

I got a XXL cowpie. Nance did better.

The recipe was an adaption by the Times' Charlotte Druckman of pastry chef Ravneet Gill's method. It was interesting in that it called for no vanilla and for the dough, rolled into 60-gram balls, to be refrigerated for 12 to 36 hours before baking.

As you can see in the slideshow above, mine came out spread all over the pan. Nance had far better results. Pictured below, her overbaked toaster-oven version per husband Mac's preference, and one a little closer to Druckman's.

We still like our old favorites best.

I'll admit that even my cowpie results still tasted pretty good. But perfect? Nah. I'm not that much on choc chip cookies anyway, but I like the Nestle's Toll House package recipe better.

DeGroot and I still favor Martha Stewart's Rosemary Shortbread. The astringency of the herb seems to makes for a more grown-up taste. Nancy's sticking with the World Peace Cookie.

Bake off one or all of these recipes. We need cookies now more than ever.

“I'd give you a cookie but I ate it.” – Cookie Monster