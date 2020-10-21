Food for Thought: Northwest Bread Bakers rise to help local food banks

Home bakers contribute to food banks.

Seattle Times columnist Nicole Brodeur recently published a story about a growing number of bread bakers contributing homemade loaves to area food banks. It was news to me, but Nancy Leson was already a participant.

Nance — who’s on Facebook so I don’t have to be — found out about the Community Loaves project through the Northwest Bread Bakers Facebook page.

Northwest Bread Bakers was co-founded by Katherine Kehrli, an avid home baker, “breaducator” and associate dean at Seattle Culinary Academy. It was her idea to spin off this volunteer group of bakers and connect them with Hopelink, a 50-year-old nonprofit that has five food pantries in King and Snohomish counties.

In addition to supplying Hopelink pantries with nutritious honey-oat loaves twice monthly, the Community Loaves project also aims to promote the local grain economy. To that end, the donated loaves are made with flours from Skagit Valley's Cairnspring and Fairhaven Mill.

Want to participate? Here's where to learn more.

“ 'A loaf of bread,' the Walrus said, 'Is what we chiefly need.' ” – Lewis Carroll