Election 2020: Results, reaction and more from across Washington state

It’s Election Day 2020, arguably one of the most anticipated elections in recent memory.

Early voting numbers indicate Washington state is likely to shatter records for turnout, young voters appear to be more engaged than ever, and election officials have been working relentlessly to assure voters that their ballots will be safely tallied.

There’s a lot to cover. KNKX Public Radio has been talking with representatives from political parties, grassroots organizers, current and former candidates, and more to bring you comprehensive coverage of key races across the region.

And now, we’re bringing you results from those races.

STATEWIDE EXECUTIVE RACES

Governor

Jay Inslee (D) XX, Loren Culp (R) XX

Lieutenant Governor

Denny Heck (D) XX, Marko Liias (D) XX

Secretary of State

Kim Wyman (R) XX, Gael Tarleton (D) XX

Attorney General

Bob Ferguson (D) XX, Matt Larkin (R) XX

Treasurer

Duane Davidson (R) XX, Mike Pellicciotti (D) XX

Insurance Commissioner

Mike Kreidler (D) XX, Chirayu Avinash Patel (R) XX

Auditor

Pat McCarthy (D) XX, Chris Leyba (R) XX

Commissioner of Public Lands

Hilary Franz (D) XX, Sue Kuehl Pederson (R) XX

EDUCATION (STATE AND LOCAL)

State Superintendent

Chris Reykdal XX, Maia Espinoza XX

Referendum 90 (comprehensive sex ed)

Approve XX, Reject XX

Highline Public Schools Proposition 1 (technology levy)

Approve XX, Reject XX

STATE SUPREME COURT

Justice Position 3

Raquel Montoya-Lewis XX, Dave Larson XX

Justice Position 6

G. Helen Whitener XX, Richard Serns XX

STATEWIDE CONGRESSIONAL RACES

District 3

Democrats see this district as flippable this year. Herrera Beutler is the only Republican to represent Western Washington in Congress, and identifies as Hispanic. Long is a professor at WSU Vancouver, and it’s her second time challenging Herrera Beutler.

Jaime Herrera Beutler (R) XX, Carolyn Long (D) XX

District 8

Kim Schrier (D) XX, Jesse Jensen (R) XX

District 10

This is an open seat after the retirement of Denny Heck, who held the office since 2013 and is now vying for lieutenant governor. Strickland is the former mayor of Tacoma and the former president and CEO of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. She left the job earlier this year to run for Congress. Doglio is a state representative from Lacey. One of her campaign strategies has been to paint Strickland as too establishment, and too moderate — which has extended to the candidates’ views on climate policy.

Beth Doglio (D) XX, Marilyn Strickland (D) XX

STATE LEGISLATIVE RACES

House District 2

J.T. Wilcox (R) XX, Veronica Whitcher Rockett (D) XX

Senate District 2

Rick Payne (D) XX, Jim McCune (R) XX

Senate District 5

Two Democrats are vying for a seat in the district that includes Issaquah and North Bend. It’s a hot contest as noted by Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins. Anderson appears to be favored more among progressives, and Mullet could benefit from Republican-leaning voters in the former swing district.

Mark Mullet (D) XX, Ingrid Anderson (D) XX

Senate District 10

Democrats see this race as one of the opportunities to pick up a seat. As such, this race is also drawing boatloads of cash. Read more from Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins.

Ron Muzzall (R) XX, Helen Price Johnson (D) XX

District 19

Both of these races were highlighted as contests to watch by Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins.

House

Brian Blake (D) XX, Joel McEntire (R) XX

Senate

Dean Takko (D) XX, Jeff Wilson (R) XX

House District 23

This open race has potential to be a historic one. If elected, Simmons — a former inmate turned attorney — would be the first formerly incarcerated person elected to the state Legislature. She faces challenger Ferguson, who serves as chair of the 23rd District Republicans.

Tarra Simmons (D) XX, April Ferguson (R) XX

Senate District 25

This seat is being vacated by Sen. Hans Zeiger, who is running for a seat on the Pierce County Council. Gildon currently serves in the state House for the 25th. His challenger, Door, currently serves as mayor of Puyallup — a city that makes up a large portion of the Pierce County district.

Chris Gildon (R) XX, Julie Door (D) XX

House District 27

Laurie Jinkins (D) XX, Ryan Talen (D) XX

Senate District 28

This is among the six hottest statehouse races highlighted by Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins. The district has been trending blue in recent years. In the primary election, Nobles outpolled longtime incumbent O’Ban — the only Republican in the 28th District delegation.

Steve O’Ban (R) XX, T’wina Nobles (D) XX

House District 42

This pair of hot House races in this sprawling Whatcom County district are putting two incumbents — one Democrat and one Republican — through their paces and drawing lots of money. Stretching from Bellingham to the Okanogan County border, the 42nd in many ways mirrors the urban-rural divide of state. Read more from Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins.

Position 1

Luanne Van Werven (R) XX, Alicia Rule (D) XX

Position 2

Jennifer Sefzik (R) XX, Sharon Shewmake (D) XX

House District 44

John Lovick (D) XX, John Kartak (R) XX

LOCAL RACES: KING COUNTY

King County Proposition 1 (Harborview improvement bonds)

Approve XX, Reject XX

City of Seattle Proposition 1 (Transit funding)

Approve XX, Reject XX

King County Charter Amendment No. 5 (Appointed sheriff)

Yes XX, No XX

King County Charter Amendment No. 6 (Structure of sheriff duties)

Yes XX, No XX

LOCAL RACES: PIERCE COUNTY

Pierce County Executive

Bruce Dammeier (R) XX, Larry Seaquist (D) XX

Pierce County Sheriff

For the first time in nearly two decades, Washington’s second-largest county will welcome a new sheriff after Paul Pastor announced his intent to retire late last year. Before Pastor, the county’s longest-serving sheriff, the position was appointed — meaning it’s been even longer since voters have chosen who will lead the department. And the race is happening against a backdrop of police scrutiny.

Ed Troyer XX, Cyndie Fajardo XX

Pierce County Council District 2

This seat is being vacated by Pam Roach, a well-known Republican in Washington state politics who announced her retirement last year after 30 years in public office. Another well-known Republican, state Sen. Hans Zeiger, faces Democratic challenger Sarah Rumbaugh — a political newcomer who has garnered a long list of progressive endorsements at the local, state and federal level. She’s the wife of Pierce County Superior Court Judge Stan Rumbaugh.

Hans Zeiger (R) XX, Sarah Rumbaugh (D) XX

Pierce County Council District 3

Councilman Jim McCune is term-limited out of this seat, and is running for state Senate in the 2nd District (McCune previously served as a representative in that district from 2005, until he was elected to the Pierce County Council in 2013). Two Republicans seek to replace him in the largely rural district spanning central and eastern portions of the county.

Amy Cruver (R) XX, Joe Zaichkin (R) XX

Pierce County Council District 4

Connie Ladenburg also is term-limited out of her seat on the council, and two familiar names are vying for her seat: former University Place City Council member and mayor Javier Figueroa and former Tacoma City Council member Ryan Mello. Figueroa was one of two candidates who was tangled up in some controversy around campaign ads in the Tacoma Weekly newspaper. Ladenburg is the only Democrat among the four council members leaving the council, leaving open the possibility for a shift in council majority.

Ryan Mello (D) XX, Javier Figueroa (I) XX

Pierce County Council District 6

This seat is being vacated by County Council Chair Doug Richardson, who is term-limited out and ran unsuccessfully for sheriff in the 2020 primary election. Whalen was one of two candidates tangled up in some controversy around Tacoma Weekly campaign ads.

Jani Hitchen (D) XX, Jason Whalen (R) XX

LOCAL RACES: SNOHOMISH COUNTY

Snohomish County Council District 4

Mead was appointed to the council in April, to replace Terry Ryan, who stepped down from the position.

Jared Mead (D) XX, Brenda Carrington (R) XX