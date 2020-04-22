 On Earth Day, activists call for environmental justice in the face of the coronavirus pandemic | KNKX

On Earth Day, activists call for environmental justice in the face of the coronavirus pandemic

By 33 minutes ago
  • People wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walk past a mural of the world in Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
    People wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walk past a mural of the world in Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
    Matt Rourke / The Associated Press

Washington’s broadest coalition of climate activists is using the 50th anniversary of Earth Day to call for a just recovery from COVID-19.

Like climate pollution, the new coronavirus is having a disproportionate impact on low-income communities and people of color. Washington’s Climate Alliance for Jobs and Clean Energy says as the state and the country come out of the public health crisis, emergency justice is needed to ensure a safer, more equitable future for all.

The list of calls to action is as long and diverse as the coalition putting it forward. The alliance includes environmental organizations, labor unions, communities of color, businesses, faith communities and health professionals. It came together in 2018 to create voter Initiative 1631, the carbon fee, which voters rejected.

It was a response to a prior carbon initiative, the tax swap, I- 732, that critics said did not bring enough socio-economic diversity or climate justice to the table. The call on Earth Day for a just transition out of the COVID-19 crisis comes as in-person activism has been forced online, but speakers say the need for climate action is as urgent as ever. 

Tags: 
Earth Day
Alliance For Jobs And Clean Energy
Coronavirus Coverage
climate action
climate justice

Related Content

Analyst sees opportunity for more clean energy alternatives as prices for oil and gas plummet

By Apr 21, 2020
Tacoma's controversial liquefied natural gas facility is among the projects that could be affected by the drop in prices for fossil fuels.
Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX

The impact of the new coronavirus on the global economy has caused prices for fossil fuels to plummet. As everything has slowed down, demand has shrunk to just a fraction of what it was before governments told people to stay home to slow the spread of disease.

Climate activists disappointed by session outcome: new goals set, but action lags behind

By Mar 16, 2020
Ted S. Warren / AP Photo

The end of this year’s legislative session has been overshadowed by the coronavirus outbreak. The session started with high hopes for new state policies to reduce climate warming greenhouse gas pollution, stoked by youth climate strikes as well as cities and the Puyallup Tribe declaring climate emergencies.

Federal appeals court rules that climate lawsuit filed by young people won't move forward

By Jan 17, 2020
Youth plaintiffs in the Juliana v. United States climate change lawsuit gather in a federal courthouse for a hearing in front of a panel of judges with the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in Portland, Ore., on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
Robin Loznak / pool file photo via The Associated Press

A lawsuit filed by 21 young people against the federal government nearly five years ago in Eugene should not go to trial. That’s according to a ruling from a panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

But attorneys for the plaintiffs in the case say it’s far from over, despite Friday’s decision.

Gov. Inslee remains upbeat, despite state Supreme Court ruling against Clean Air Rule

By Jan 16, 2020
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee talks to the media after a state Supreme Court ruling that reinstated a severely limited version of his plan to cap carbon pollution in the state, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Olympia, Wash.
Rachel La Corte / The Associated Press

In a close ruling, the state Supreme Court has partially invalidated the Clean Air Rule drafted by the Department of Ecology.

The court says it cannot be used to regulate companies that sell or distribute petroleum or natural gas, because they don't make their own greenhouse gas emissions. Supporters of climate action remain optimistic.

Upon urging from youth activists, Tacoma City Council to vote on climate emergency

By Dec 10, 2019
350 Tacoma

UPDATE, Dec. 11: The Tacoma City Council approved the resolution in a unanimous vote Tuesday night.