Celebrating the Los Angeles Dodgers this week on Jazz Northwest

By 1 hour ago
  • Dave Frishberg
    Dave Frishberg
    PHOTO: LARRY GOREN AND DAVID EMMITE, DESIGN: TIA EMMITE AND JEN MANLEY LEE

"Dodger Blue" is a nostalgic song by baseball fan Dave Frishberg composed in 1977 but it's time to hear it again. The LA Dodgers won the World Series last week after a drought of 33 years since the last title. This performance played and sung by Dave Frishberg was captured at The Jazz Bakery in Culver City in 2005. Also featured on this week's show is the late Overton Berry Trio playing for a full house at Jazz Alley last year, The Jay Thomas Quartet playing at The Seattle Art Museum, The Daniel Hersog Jazz Orchestra from Vancouver, singer Kelley Johnson and more.  

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, or Google.

Jazz Northwest

Pianist Overton Berry played all over the world but he always called Seattle home, and Seattle jazz fans were proud to call him one of our own. When he passed at the age of 84 last Monday, he was one of the last of popular Seattle jazz artists from "The Jackson Street Era" that included Quincy Jones, Ernestine Anderson, Floyd Standifer, Buddy Catlett, Jabo Ward and others. His career developed around the time of the Seattle World's Fair, when he played at The House of Entertainment, Dave's Fifth Avenue, the Marine Room at the Olympic Hotel and the Doubletree Inn.