Celebrating the Los Angeles Dodgers this week on Jazz Northwest

"Dodger Blue" is a nostalgic song by baseball fan Dave Frishberg composed in 1977 but it's time to hear it again. The LA Dodgers won the World Series last week after a drought of 33 years since the last title. This performance played and sung by Dave Frishberg was captured at The Jazz Bakery in Culver City in 2005. Also featured on this week's show is the late Overton Berry Trio playing for a full house at Jazz Alley last year, The Jay Thomas Quartet playing at The Seattle Art Museum, The Daniel Hersog Jazz Orchestra from Vancouver, singer Kelley Johnson and more.

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, or Google.