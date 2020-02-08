Brother rights a wrong decades after crashing a beloved car

Listen to the story.

The year is 1982, and Mike Lewis, who we have had on the show in the past, is 16 years old living in Modesto, California, and has just got his driver's license.

“And my brother, Wayne, had a 1968 Triumph TR250. It is a small, 6-cylinder British sports car that they only imported in the United States for one year. Wayne was the guy in the family who loved foreign sports cars. And back in the early 80s these were not pricey things. In fact, they were not highly regarded at all. You know? But I loved Wayne, and I loved sports cars.”

Wayne is 11 years older than Mike, and as Mike puts it:

“Everyone in the family would agree on one point: Wayne is the best possible outcome of our gene pool.”

Wayne had moved away from Modesto, but came back home for a visit. He offered Mike the keys to take the car for a ride, and Mike jumped at it.

Unfortunately, the drive did not go as planned. Mike ended up losing control of the car, crashing it into a walnut tree, and totaling it.

how Mike never forgave himself, despite always having the forgiveness of his brother, and how he made it up to his brother 37 years later.