 Biofuel producers push for clean fuel standard as regional policy gets public hearing in Seattle | KNKX

Biofuel producers push for clean fuel standard as regional policy gets public hearing in Seattle

By 52 seconds ago
  • Island Spring Organics owner and founder Luke Lukoskie samples the whey that will become organic tofu.
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    Island Spring Organics owner and founder Luke Lukoskie samples the whey that will become organic tofu.
    Bellamy Pailthorp / KNKX
  • Srirup Kumar with Impact Bioenergy at his company's Vashon Bioenergy Farm, which he says is their largest installation of this kind of technology. He says a local clean fuels standard would accelerate its use and dramatically reduce local air pollution.
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    Srirup Kumar with Impact Bioenergy at his company's Vashon Bioenergy Farm, which he says is their largest installation of this kind of technology. He says a local clean fuels standard would accelerate its use and dramatically reduce local air pollution.
    Bellamy Pailthorp / KNKX
  • An employee prepares the tofu for packaging.
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    An employee prepares the tofu for packaging.
    Bellamy Pailthorp / KNKX

Transportation remains the largest source of climate-warming greenhouse gases in Washington. Tailpipe emissions amount to about 40 percent of the problem.

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency wants to tackle that with a first-ever regional clean fuels standard, covering King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish counties.  

The agency is moving ahead with the rule, after a similar statewide measure failed in the Legislature last year.

A clean fuel standard would require producers to provide cleaner fuels — or else pay for credits on an exchange.  That money would support other efforts to reduce air pollution from transportation: such as building more infrastructure for electric cars or finding cleaner ways to power vehicles.  

A prime example can be seen on Vashon Island, where a startup called Impact Bioenergy recently started producing natural gas at an all organic tofu factory.

Srirup Kumar says the food waste here is ideal: it’s full of nitrogen and extremely abundant — more than local farms can use. So, his company is making what might be the first officially organic biogas out of the leftover soybeans and whey. 

“We basically combine the two and we make a smoothie, to pump through the system,” Kumar said.

It takes about 30 days until natural gas is produced, along with heat and two kinds of fertilizer. The fuel is to be used locally, powering equipment around the factory and possibly for sale to nearby farms or to the trucking company down the road. Used in this decentralized way, it would represent a dramatic reduction in carbon pollution, generating revenue from the credits on a new exchange, as well as from potential sales. 

Island Spring Organics owner and founder Luke Lukoskie is all in. He started the factory 45 years ago and had previously provided most of his food waste to farms as fertilizer. But there was too much of it. He says this is much higher value.

“Because we’re getting fuel out of it. We’re getting waste heat that we can use in the plant and the greenhouse outside," Lukoskie said. "And importantly, we’re getting high-quality liquid and eventually dried plant food."

Standing near the network of digesters and tanks and a huge bubble that holds the biogas, Kumar says a system like this will cost about a $1 million, after they ramp up. (He estimates the system at Island Organics cost $1.5 million.)

“With the new regional clean fuel standard, that would make or break this kind of model,” he said.

Kumar and advocates like him dream of this kind of system being replicated all over the state, especially in rural areas. But without a local policy, he says this kind of system and the low-carbon products it produces would most likely be sold to California or Oregon, where clean fuel standards are already in place.

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency is holding a public hearing on the policy Thursday in Seattle and accepting public comments in writing through Jan. 6.

Tags: 
clean fuel standard
biofuels
natural gas
Renewable Energy

Related Content

After Failure Of I-1631, Work Progresses On Clean Fuel Standard

By Nov 19, 2018
Ted S. Warren / AP Photo

It may seem like nothing is happening to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Washington state, especially after the failure of the carbon-fee measure, Initiative 1631. But work is progressing on a regional "clean fuel standard."

Greening Up Transportation, The Northwest's Biggest Source Of Climate Pollution

By Apr 5, 2016
Bellamy Pailthorp / KPLU

Many of the West Coast’s top transportation innovators and policy experts are convening in Tacoma this week for the Green Transportation Summit and Expo. They’re looking at ways to cut back on emissions that harm public health and cause climate change. They're also showing off some of the newest equipment and alternative fuel technologies.

Port of Seattle holds first summit on sustainable jet fuels

By Mar 8, 2019
Courtesy of Washington State University

The Port of Seattle is holding its first summit on sustainable aviation fuels. It’s part of a push to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from flights that originate at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Boeing, Alaska Air And Sea-Tac Airport Aiming For Widespread Use Of Aviation Biofuels

By Dec 16, 2015
Bellamy Pailthorp / KPLU

It’s a stretch goal, but it’s the right thing to do. That was the sentiment at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as Alaska Airlines and Boeing joined the Port of Seattle in announcing an ambitious plan for the use of aviation biofuels. 

Alaska Air and Boeing have been working with the port on more sustainable jet fuels for years. In 2011 they demonstrated capability to make aviation biofuels from used cooking oil, with enough to power 75 test flights.  

Cross-Country Airline Flight Powered By Logging Slash

By Nov 14, 2016

A project to demonstrate that jets could someday be powered by logging leftovers from Northwest forests gets a culminating test Monday morning. A Boeing 737 is scheduled to take off with fuel tanks filled partly with a wood-based jet fuel.

Alaska Airlines fueled a regularly scheduled cross-country flight from Seattle to Washington, DC with a blend of 80 percent regular jet fuel and 20 percent "biojet." In a sign of how safe the makers think this fuel is, the test flight will carry newly reelected members of Congress back to Washington, D.C., for a lame duck session.

Researchers Explore How To Make Jet Fuel Out Of Leftover Animal Fat Or Forest Waste

By Oct 13, 2015
Oregon Department of Forestry / Flickr

The aviation industry faces increased pressure to lower its carbon footprint. There has long been a hope that alternative jet fuels could be the answer, and this week in Seattle, experts on such fuels will gather to present their research. 

In June, the Obama administration took the first step toward regulating greenhouse gas emissions from airplanes. So that is an additional incentive to airplane makers and airlines to reduce pollution.