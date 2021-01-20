Bellevue Education Association calls on district to pause expansion of in-person learning

The Bellevue School District is scheduled to start face-to-face instruction for about 770 second-graders on Thursday, with plans to bring kindergarten and first-grade students back over the next two weeks, but the teachers union wants the school district to pause its expansion of in-person learning.

Members of the Bellevue Education Association voted to call for the district to delay bringing more students back to classrooms until all educators have had full access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Allison Snow, president of the union, said the district has not fully addressed the safety concerns of members. In a statement posted on Tuesday before the union’s vote, the district said students need to be back in classrooms. Bellevue leaders say they’ve shown they can mitigate risk and that there’s been no COVID transmission in school buildings so far, where about 800 students have been receiving in-person services since September.

“We do not in any way want this to be about us versus students. This is us versus COVID,” Snow said. “And this is us standing united to ensure the best possible working conditions for our staff so that they ensure the best possible working conditions for our students.”

As of Wednesday morning, parents said they still did not know whether their kids could attend in person on Thursday. The pressure of overseeing online learning at home since last March has caused stress for many families. One single mother said she’s spent thousands of dollars on care for her children when they would normally be at school and she’s now investigating private school options.

But as the virus continues to spread throughout Washington, and with the prospect of vaccination on the horizon, Bellevue educators said now is not the time to resume in-person instruction. The move to resume face-to-face learning is playing out differently district by district. Tacoma and Mercer Island recently welcomed kindergartners back to classrooms. The Sedro-Woolley Education Association voted to wait until educators have access to the vaccine to return to classrooms.

Snow said if the Bellevue district does not agree to the pause, educators will switch their classes to all independent assignments on Thursday and Friday. In addition to the pause they’ve requested, Snow said they would like district leaders to return to the negotiating table to address safety questions they say remain unanswered.