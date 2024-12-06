Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cornish College announces its joining Seattle University

KNKX Public Radio | By Bellamy Pailthorp
Published December 6, 2024 at 11:17 AM PST
The downtown building of Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle, Washington, pictured on September 6, 2007. Listed in The National Register of Historic Places, the William Volker Building was designed in 1928 by Henry Bittman and Harold Adams.
Joe Mabel
/
CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons
The downtown building of Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle, Washington, pictured on September 6, 2007. Listed in The National Register of Historic Places, the William Volker Building was designed in 1928 by Henry Bittman and Harold Adams.

Declining enrollments at private colleges and universities can force them to find creative solutions. In Seattle, Cornish College of the Arts has announced it is joining with Seattle University.

Cornish was founded 110 years ago in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. It has since moved to more modern facilities in South Lake Union. According to The Seattle Times, the schools will retain their separate campuses.

Seattle University, a Jesuit school located on First Hill, will become the controlling entity of Cornish and get a new fine arts program. Cornish will become known as Cornish College of the Arts at Seattle University.

Seattle U also recently received a $300 million gift of art and has announced plans to build a museum.

Together, both schools will have new opportunities for inter-disciplinary innovation and collaborations across fields such as music and computer science, or business and fine arts.

"This is definitely a case of ‘one plus one equals three,’” said Eduardo Peñalver, Seattle University president, in the announcement.

Negotiations will take place over the next few months, with a goal of completing the merger in approximately two years.
Tags
Education Cornish College of the ArtsSeattle UniversityMusic EducationKNKX original
Bellamy Pailthorp
Bellamy Pailthorp covers the environment for KNKX with an emphasis on climate justice, human health and food sovereignty. She enjoys reporting about how we will power our future while maintaining healthy cultures and livable cities. Story tips can be sent to bpailthorp@knkx.org.
See stories by Bellamy Pailthorp
Related Content