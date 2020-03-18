Another Day, Another Direction For Stocks: This Time It's Down

The U.S. stock market is expected to drop sharply again Wednesday, with Dow Jones Industrial Average futures down 800 points, nearly 4%, as market turbulence continues over the coronavirus pandemic. Vice President Pence tells NPR disruptions from the outbreak could continue until midsummer.

The stock market has been in a jarring up-and-down pattern for weeks. Just Tuesday, the Dow soared 1,048 points, or 5.2%, after the Trump administration unveiled plans for a $1 trillion stimulus package and the Federal Reserve unveiled a special loan program to help offset the economic damage.

The Dow has fallen 28% from its record high set on Feb. 12. Futures trading indicated the broader S&P 500 index would open down 3.7% Wednesday. European markets were down about 5%.

Oil prices were down 8.5%, to less than $25 per barrel. The price of 0il has dropped nearly 60% so far this year as the world economy has virtually ground to a halt in response to the coronavirus and as major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia have entered a price war.

