The Seattle Sounders FC play for their third Major League Soccer championship title Saturday night against Columbus Crew SC. It's the defending champions' fourth MLS Cup appearance in five years. KNKX sports commentator Art Thiel talked about it with Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick.

