REI says it was a 'mistake' to endorse Trump interior secretary

Following backlash from members, REI Co-op is retracting its endorsement of Doug Burgum, a Trump administration appointee who has been criticized by environmental advocates over his support for fossil fuel drilling on public lands and loosening environmental regulations.

REI was one of more than 30 outdoor recreation companies that signed onto a January letter of support for the nomination of Burgum, the former governor of North Dakota. The move was met with widespread criticism from members of the Issaquah-headquartered outdoor retail co-op, which has long marketed itself as a company dedicated to environmental stewardship. The REI Union described the endorsement as “shocking” and part of a trend of REI “abandoning the values that make our Co-op special.”

In a video statement posted Wednesday, newly appointed REI CEO Mary Beth Laughton apologized to REI members and said the company will lead the creation of a new business coalition dedicated to protecting public lands.

“Let me be clear: Signing that letter was a mistake,” Laughton said. “The actions that the administration has taken on public lands are completely at odds with the longstanding values of REI.”

Laughton, a former executive at Nike and Athleta, took over as REI’s CEO on March 31 following the retirement of Eric Artz. She noted that the letter had been signed before she took over, and said the company had signed off on it in an effort to “have a seat at the table and continue our outdoor recreation advocacy.”

“Many of you shared your disappointment and your frustration with that decision, and I hear you,” Laughton said.

Laughton said REI is taking a leadership role in a new organization called Brands for Public Lands, a coalition of over 60 businesses that will lobby Congress and the US Department of the Interior to protect public lands.

“Our public lands are under attack, from the gutting of national park staff to expanded threats of drilling or even selling off of our public lands," Laughton said. “The future of life outdoors has never felt so uncertain.”

REI has in recent years grappled with financial challenges and a contentious unionization effort. In March, the National Labor Relations Board filed a complaint against REI after finding that the company illegally withheld benefits packages from workers at unionized stores, a claim the company denies. Unionized employees are calling on REI members to withhold their votes in this year’s board elections after the company excluded two union-backed candidates from appearing on the board election ballot.

The REI Union said in a post on X that the retraction is a “huge step back on the right path for our co-op” and a sign that REI’s new CEO is listening to members.