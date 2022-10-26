© 2022 Pacific Public Media

VP Harris announces electric school bus grants in Seattle

KNKX Public Radio | By Bellamy Pailthorp,
The Associated Press
Published October 26, 2022 at 10:15 AM PDT
Kamala Harris, Michael Regan
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris, right, laughs with Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan, during a tour of electric school buses at Meridian High School in Falls Church, Va., May 20, 2022. Nearly 400 school districts spanning all 50 states are receiving grants totaling nearly $1 billion to purchase nearly 2,500 "clean" school buses under a new federal program. The Biden administration is making the grants available as part of a wider effort to accelerate the transition to zero emission vehicles and reduce air pollution near schools and communities.

Vice President Kamala Harris is in Seattle on Wednesday highlighting Biden-administration programs to provide cleaner and greener infrastructure for public schools. A centerpiece of that is a $5 billion, five year plan focused on school buses.

Michael Regan, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, is traveling with Harris. He’s helping announce a first round of rebates, awarded to hundreds of school districts nationwide. They’ll replace older diesel vehicles with cleaner alternatives.

Nearly 400 school districts spanning all 50 states and Washington, D.C., along with several tribes and U.S. territories, are receiving roughly $1 billion in grants to purchase about 2,500 “clean” school buses under the new federal program.

Regan says the older buses emit large amounts of pollutants , such as nitrogen oxides and particulates, that are linked to asthma and other serious health problems.

"Not only are these pollutants harmful to the environment, but they're also harmful to our children's health. While EPA has implemented standards to make newer diesel engines much cleaner, many older diesel school buses are still operating," he said.

Only about 1% of the nation’s 480,000 school buses were electric as of last year, but the push to abandon traditional diesel buses has gained momentum in recent years.

The EPA initially made $500 million available for clean buses in May but increased that to $965 million last month, responding to what officials called overwhelming demand for electric buses across the country. An additional $1 billion is set to be awarded in the budget year that began Oct. 1.

The EPA said it received about 2,000 applications requesting nearly $4 billion for more than 12,000 buses, mostly electric. A total of 389 applications worth $913 million were accepted to support purchase of 2,463 buses, 95% of which will be electric, the EPA said. The remaining buses will run on compressed natural gas or propane.

School districts identified as priority areas serving low-income, rural or tribal students make up 99% of the projects that were selected, the White House said. More applications are under review, and the EPA plans to select more winners to reach the full $965 million in coming weeks.

Districts set to receive money range from Wrangell, Alaska, to Anniston, Alabama; and Teton County, Wyoming, to Wirt County, West Virginia. Besides Washington, major cities that won grants for clean school buses include New York, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta and Seattle.

The administration is encouraging school districts throughout the U.S. to apply for future grant rounds.

Environmental and public health groups hailed the announcement, which comes after years of advocacy to replace diesel-powered buses with cleaner alternatives.

“It doesn’t make sense to send our kids to school on buses that create brain-harming, lung-harming, cancer-causing, climate-harming pollution,'' said Molly Rauch, public health policy director for Moms Clean Air Force, an environmental group. "Our kids, our bus drivers and our communities deserve better.''

Harris will appear in Seattle with fellow Democrats U.S. Senator Patty Murray and Gov. Jay Inslee. Murray worked with Harris on the clean school bus legislation, which is part of the federal infrastructure law that passed last year.

Murray is in a tightening race for re-election against Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley.

