© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Chinook Indian Nation members rally for federal recognition

KNKX Public Radio | By Scott Greenstone
Published August 29, 2022 at 4:23 PM PDT
MF_ChinookRecognition01.jpg
1 of 3  — MF_ChinookRecognition01.jpg
Rachel Kidd, 57, in blue, gathers with other members of the Chinook Indian Nation and allies on the steps of the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building on Monday, August 29, 2022, to rally for the restoration of federal recognition for the Chinook Indian Nation, in Seattle. (KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer)
Megan Farmer
MF_ChinookRecognition03.jpg
2 of 3  — MF_ChinookRecognition03.jpg
Chinook Indian Nation councilwoman Rachel Cushman listens with her son, Kanim Cushman-White Eyes, 9, as Chinook Indian Nation tribal members and allies gathered on the steps of the Henry M. Jackson Federal building to rally for the restoration of federal recognition on Monday, August 29, 2022, in Seattle. (KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer)
Megan Farmer
MF_ChinookRecognition02.jpg
3 of 3  — MF_ChinookRecognition02.jpg
Vice Chairman of the Chinook Indian Nation Sam Robinson holds photographs of his relatives, including aunt Lois Gardner, while gathered on the steps of the Henry M. Jackson Federal building during a rally for the restoration of federal recognition for the Chinook Indian Nation, on Monday, August 29, 2022, in Seattle. (KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer)
Megan Farmer

Members of the Chinook Indian Nation rallied Monday on the steps of a federal building in Seattle to raise awareness for their long fight to get federal recognition. Chairman Tony Johnson, whose tribal name is Naschio, said his great-great-grandfather and other leaders first hired lawyers to sue for their lands back in the 1890s.

Federal recognition would mean access to federal dollars for healthcare and housing for this group of tribes, which are based in Southwestern Washington, particularly Pacific County. The rally was the start of a campaign by Chinook leadership, they said, to pressure Washington Senator Patty Murray and Senator Maria Cantwell to use their influence in Congress to get the Chinook recognized.

For a brief time twenty years ago, the Clinton administration recognized the Chinook Indian Nation, but the Bush administration revoked that decision in 2002 after another Indigenous nation in Washington state, the Quinault, appealed to the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Johnson said during a speech on Monday that the Chinook nation, which is made up of five tribes – the Cathlamet, Clatsop, Lower Chinook, Wahkaikum and Willapa, according to OPB – refused to sign a treaty that would force them to lose their land, and therefore was never moved to a reservation.

“That place where I drove from this morning with my wife and two of my five kids is the place where our sovereignty springs from,” Johnson said. “We are a sovereign nation, regardless of the government's confusion, and our sovereignty comes from the land and our ancestors.”

Johnson’s son Tahoma Johnson was there as well, and he said opportunities for work and housing in Pacific County are scarce. He lives in a trailer on someone else’s property, according to his father.

“That really bugs me because a recognized Chinook [nation] would have an opportunity to provide him housing,” Johnson said.

Rachel Cushman, the secretary-treasurer for the Chinook, said she was just 15 in 2002 when she heard the news of the Bush administration’s revocation of her tribe’s status. After crying with her mother, she still had to get on the bus and go to work – at the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs, where she was apprenticed to a fish biologist.

“I didn't want to go into a space that made me feel less than, because that's how I felt my whole life,” Cushman said. “I felt less than. And I was made to feel less than. I went into an office full of Native people feeling less than.”

Neither Murray nor Cantwell immediately responded to a request for comment.

Tags

Politics Chinook Indian NationBureau of Indian Affairs
Scott Greenstone
Scott Greenstone started off working at his community college newspaper before interning at NPR’s Weekend All Things Considered and covering homelessness for The Seattle Times. He co-produced the “Outsiders” podcast with KNKX, which was named one of TIME’s top 10 podcasts of 2020.
See stories by Scott Greenstone
Related Content