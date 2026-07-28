The lasting harmonies of vocal group Take 6

In 2015, KNKX welcomed the enduring a cappella group Take 6 into the studios.

Made up of Joey Kibble and his brother Mark Kibble, Claude McKnight, and David Thomas all singing tenor parts, baritone Khristian Dentley, and bass Alvin Chea, Take 6 brought joyful chaos and lots of laughs.

Take 6 debuted in 1988. They've since become the most award-winning vocal group in history, but Take 6 paid their dues for years after forming in 1980 at Oakwood College in Huntsville, Alabama. At the time, they made the most of some humble practice facilities.

"Anybody who sings knows that you sound really, really good in the bathroom. At least, you think you do...and we used to rehearse in a really large bathroom," McKnight said.

Take 6 is one of the most influential a cappella groups of the past 50 years, and they love hearing new vocal groups. Joey and Mark Kibble's advice to young singers is to build not just a great group of musicians, but a great group of friends.

"You're not only melding your voices; that requires some some good talent, good ears. But, you're melding your personality as well," Kibble said.

Chea, Dentley, Thomas, McKnight, and two Kibble brothers. All of them have big personalities. When asked about the group's democratic musical process and the role of their official leader, arranger Mark Kibble, the rest of the group fell into laughter.

"He just makes all of us call him the leader. He makes us call him. He calls it a democracy," McKnight said.

Oakwood College, now University, is a religious school, and from the beginning, Take 6 found their musical and personal inspiration in the gospel tradition. Their faith keeps these remarkable talents humble and close as a group.

"Now that we have all literally been in this group more than half of our lives, we're a family, and the only way we can do this is to respect one another and respect the Creator. You know, and from Him, all of this comes forth," McKnight said.

Take 6 continues to tour and record as they approach their 50th anniversary. A new album of standards called Rhapsody is due early in 2027.

Songs in this episode:

