Polyrhythmics let the dance floor dictate the groove

Seattle jazz-funk outfit Polyrhythmics have developed a strong connection with their audience over their last 15 years as a band.

They started our as a recording project, purely because the band wasn't sure if they could get crowds to dance. But, guitarist and bandleader Ben Bloom was thrilled to find out that Polyrhythmics' fans really know how to move.

"Much to our delight, there was an enthusiastic dance floor of people dancing...and we were like, 'Woah, we're on to something.' At that point, we kind of became a live band as well," Bloom said.

In 2025, Polyrythmics came to the KNKX studios following the release of their new record, Life from Below, a groove-based jazz record informed by funk, Afrobeat, and psychedelia. Bloom was joined by his bandmates Jason Gray and Grant Schroff at the bass and drums, Nathan Spicer on keyboards, Elijah Clark on trombone, Scott Morning on trumpet, and Art Brown on sax.

"If the audience is having a good time, then we're having a good time. So, it's like, what's the quickest way that we can have a good time?" Bloom said.

Polyrhythmics' music was made for dancing, so the band necessarily has a relationship with the audience, and watching their moves informs how the band plays. Like, when audiences stand around and do the "Space Needle," as Bloom calls it, he knows something's off.

"The way that the music comes to life is really sort of a two-way street. It's like it's like we're on this half of the circle, and then you guys are on the other half of the circle, and when we put out something and it gets a response like the Space Needle, we think to ourselves, huh, maybe we're not doing this right," he said.

Polyrhythmics are favorites at funk festivals around the country. Funk has been at the core of the band's sound since they started, but with the audience's approval, they're free to experiment.

"The type of music that we play collectively has evolved into really sort of feeding that, and then once there's a dynamic going on, a call and response, if you will, between the band and the audience, the shows take on a life of their own," Bloom said.

The band's worked with guest singers and talks about future collaborations with vocalists, but this is an instrumental group. They enjoy the challenge of direct communication with their audiences without words.

"There's always a little bit of a game with us to try to connect with our audience and we're not talking to them, we're not singing to them with lyrics, so it's like, how can we get a little excitement under the feet of these beautiful people standing in front of us?," Bloom said.

With their powerfully groovy rhythm section, a versatile three-horn front line and the encouragement of an open-minded audience, Polyrhythmics have all the ingredients for endless artistic growth.

"What styles of music haven't we really touched on that still fit the vibe? What are everyone's influences? What are people listening to now? Our goal is to keep pushing the music forward," Bloom said.

Even with album number eight under their belt, it's full speed ahead for Seattle's Polyrhythmics.

Songs heard in the episode:

