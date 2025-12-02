Pianist Larry Fuller proves you should never judge a CD by its cover

In 2001, when pianist Larry Fuller's first record Easy Walker was released in Japan, the album cover wasn't what he expected.

"To kind of jive with 'Easy Walker,' they had a naked picture of a woman from the waist down, walking in stride," Fuller said.

By the time Fuller visited the KNKX studios in 2017, he'd put in 20 years as a side man playing piano behind stars like Ernestine Anderson, John Pizzarelli and the legendary bass player, Ray Brown. It was Brown who'd connected Fuller with the Japanese label that ultimately okayed the risqué cover art.

"They didn't consult with me on the artwork or anything, and they released the record, you know. And I look at it and I'm like, I'm just shocked," Fuller said.

Fuller blew it off as cheesy, but Brown was appalled.

"He said to the guy, he says, 'I've been on 3,000 records, and nobody ever put anybody's naked behind on my records,' and his voice would go way high by like, almost like a little girl when he got excited," Fuller said.

Fuller loved his time working in the band of Brown, a veteran of great trios led by Oscar Peterson and Gene Harris. Brown also worked extensively with singers Ella Fitzgerald and Diana Krall. Fuller said he learned a lot about music, and also about life from the bassist.

"He just had this natural way of making a joke or something, like boosting the morale again in the band, but also the entertainment value again of working with somebody like Ray. He played great swingin' music, but it was accessible to to an audience," Fuller said.

Fuller still takes opportunities to play the role of sideman, but has spent the last decade focusing more on his own trio.

"I like the creative freedom when you when you're the leader, and of course, when you play piano, trio is the ultimate format. So it's exciting and fun to lead my own trio," Fuller said.

At the time of this 2017 KNKX studio session, Fuller had a just-released second trio album to celebrate. And as for that 2001 CD with the body cover, a solution came from the Pacific Northwest's own Pony Boy Records, founded by Seattle-based drummer Greg Williamson.

"Well, they never did release it in the States, so I finally talked them into letting me release it, and I ended up just having my good friend here in Seattle, Greg Williamson, put it out, and he did a good job with with it for me," Fuller said.

These days, Fuller still performs regularly with his trio and the U.S. release of Easy Walker has racked up thousands of streams. It just goes to show, you can't judge a CD by its cover.

Songs heard in this episode:

