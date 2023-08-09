Donate
ReConnect

Get ready for ReConnect from KNKX News

By Mayowa Aina,
Freddy Monares
Published August 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM PDT
Are you ready? Let's get into it! KNKX is launching a brand new daily news podcast called ReConnect.

We get it, there's always way too much going on to keep track of it all. This podcast will have all the stories you didn't know you needed to hear, all in that special KNKX-style.

Every weekday we'll bring you the latest stories coming out of the KNKX newsroom, all in one place. From our original investigations to the offbeat stories from across the region. All of you, our KNKX family, will have a new level of access to stories we do.

We're excited to show off the cool stuff we're doing in a totally new way. Take ReConnect from KNKX News with you on your commute, or you can even listen in the shower — if that's your thing!

Subscribe on your favorite podcast platform or listen in the NPR app.

Mayowa Aina
Mayowa Aina covers cost-of-living and affordability issues in Western Washington. She focuses on how people do (or don't) make ends meet, impacts on residents' earning potential and proposed solutions for supporting people living at the margins of our community.
Freddy Monares has covered politics, housing inequalities and Native American communities for a newspaper and a public radio station in Montana. He grew up in East Los Angeles, California, and moved to Missoula, Montana, in 2015 with the goal of growing in his career.
