Pianist Danny Kolke on Jazz Northwest

By Jim Wilke
Published July 7, 2023 at 4:01 AM PDT
An album cover with a smiley face drawn in the dust inside a piano.
Danny Kolke Trio

Pianist Danny Kolke is a major force in the regional jazz scene, particularly when you get beyond the eastern edge of Seattle. A regular in North Bend at his weekly haunt at Boxley's, he is also an educator and promoter of jazz events in Eastern King County.

Grounded in standards, spirituals and the blues, Kolke's Trio plays Hoagy Carmichael's "Skylark" on this Sunday's Jazz Northwest. Also on this show, music by Bren Plummer, Primo Kim, Ben Thomas Tango Project and the Kelby McNayr Quintet from Hermann's Jazz Club in Victoria, B.C.

Jazz Northwest features music by regional musicians and guests each Sunday at 2 PM on 88.5 KNKX and streams at knkx.org. The show is hosted by Jim Wilke and after broadcast, each show is archived and may be streamed anytime at jazznw.org.

Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
