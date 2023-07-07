Pianist Danny Kolke on Jazz Northwest

Pianist Danny Kolke is a major force in the regional jazz scene, particularly when you get beyond the eastern edge of Seattle. A regular in North Bend at his weekly haunt at Boxley's, he is also an educator and promoter of jazz events in Eastern King County.

Grounded in standards, spirituals and the blues, Kolke's Trio plays Hoagy Carmichael's "Skylark" on this Sunday's Jazz Northwest. Also on this show, music by Bren Plummer, Primo Kim, Ben Thomas Tango Project and the Kelby McNayr Quintet from Hermann's Jazz Club in Victoria, B.C.

Jazz Northwest features music by regional musicians and guests each Sunday at 2 PM on 88.5 KNKX and streams at knkx.org. The show is hosted by Jim Wilke and after broadcast, each show is archived and may be streamed anytime at jazznw.org.

