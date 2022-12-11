New music from Tall & Small and Ahmad Jamal Trio Live At The Penthouse

Two new albums and some holiday music by northwest musicians are highlights on today's episode of Jazz Northwest. “Five Friends,” an album that grows out of home sessions in Spanaway, Wash. brings together Pete Christlieb and Linda Small of Tall & Small, and features the David Joyner Trio.

The second new release this week, “Emerald City Nights” features the Ahmad Jamal Trio live at The Penthouse in Seattle from the 1960s. It’s one of three double albums by Ahmad Jamal to be issued from these live recorded shows made for radio.

Also featuring seasonal music by B3 Kings, David Frishberg, Michael Powers and others on today’s show.

