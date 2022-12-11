© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Jazz Northwest

New music from Tall & Small and Ahmad Jamal Trio Live At The Penthouse

Published December 11, 2022 at 2:00 AM PST
Two new albums and some holiday music by northwest musicians are highlights on today's episode of Jazz Northwest. “Five Friends,” an album that grows out of home sessions in Spanaway, Wash. brings together Pete Christlieb and Linda Small of Tall & Small, and features the David Joyner Trio.

The second new release this week, “Emerald City Nights” features the Ahmad Jamal Trio live at The Penthouse in Seattle from the 1960s. It’s one of three double albums by Ahmad Jamal to be issued from these live recorded shows made for radio.

Also featuring seasonal music by B3 Kings, David Frishberg, Michael Powers and others on today’s show.

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
