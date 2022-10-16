Remembering Chuck Deardorf on Jazz Northwest

The late Chuck Deardorf will be featured in a variety of jazz groups on today's episode of Jazz Northwest. Chuck Deardorf passed last Sunday at the age of 68 cue to complications from COVID-19. He was an active and versatile bassist as well as an educator and administrator. He had headed the jazz program at Cornish College and was on the faculty of Jazz Port Townsend workshops. Appreciations and detailed biographies were written by Robin Lloyd, and Paul DeBarros.

He was often first call for visiting jazz artists as well as hometown groups. Accordingly, this show will feature him playing bass with the Ramsay/Kleeb band, Don Lanphere, Larry Coryell, Dave Peck, Hadley Caliman, Pete Christlieb, Kelly Harland (his wife), Dave Peterson, Jovino Santos Neto and others including his own groups. He appeared on several dozen albums during his nearly four-decade career.

