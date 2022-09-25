Terell Stafford All-Stars featured in final concert from Jazz Port Townsend 2022

The concluding evening concert from this year's Jazz Port Townsend will air this week on Jazz Northwest. This concert brought together eight renown jazz musicians who were also on the faculty of the Jazz Workshop which preceded the festival the last week of July.

Although each is a leader in his/her own right, trumpeter Terell Stafford spoke for the group and introduced the tunes. Everyone had ample solo opportunities. The four horns and four rhythm players included Terell Stafford, trumpet, Wycliffe Cordon, trombone, Grace Kelly, alto sax, Joel Frahm, tenor sax, Bruce Forman, guitar, John Hansen, piano, John Clayton, bass and Matt Wilson, drums and cymbals.