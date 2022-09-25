© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Terell Stafford All-Stars featured in final concert from Jazz Port Townsend 2022

Published September 25, 2022 at 2:00 PM PDT
From left to right, Jeremy Siskind, Terell Stafford, Bruce Forman, Joel Frahm, John Clayton, Grace Kelly, Wycliffe Gordon and Matt Wilson.

The concluding evening concert from this year's Jazz Port Townsend will air this week on Jazz Northwest. This concert brought together eight renown jazz musicians who were also on the faculty of the Jazz Workshop which preceded the festival the last week of July.

Although each is a leader in his/her own right, trumpeter Terell Stafford spoke for the group and introduced the tunes. Everyone had ample solo opportunities. The four horns and four rhythm players included Terell Stafford, trumpet, Wycliffe Cordon, trombone, Grace Kelly, alto sax, Joel Frahm, tenor sax, Bruce Forman, guitar, John Hansen, piano, John Clayton, bass and Matt Wilson, drums and cymbals.

Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
