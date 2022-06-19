© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
JazzNW.png
Jazz Northwest

Roosevelt High School Jazz Band Season Final concert highlights on Jazz Northwest

Published June 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Scott Brown and the Roosevelt High School Jazz Band
Jim Wilke
/
Scott Brown and the Roosevelt High School Jazz Band

Twelve of the 17-member Roosevelt Jazz Band were graduating Seniors this year, and it was also the last year for director Scott Brown who has led the multi award winning RHS Jazz Band for 38 years and retired after this concert. Highlights from last weekend's final concert will be featured on this week's episode. Compositions and arrangements by Quincy Jones, Bob Florence and Sammy Nestico demonstrate the skill and finesse of these young musicians in concert at Roosevelt Performing Arts Theatre.

Also on this week's show, Hans Teuber, Greta Matassa, Cory Weeds and others and an update on best sports for live jazz in the region.

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
See stories by Jim Wilke