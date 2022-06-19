Roosevelt High School Jazz Band Season Final concert highlights on Jazz Northwest

Twelve of the 17-member Roosevelt Jazz Band were graduating Seniors this year, and it was also the last year for director Scott Brown who has led the multi award winning RHS Jazz Band for 38 years and retired after this concert. Highlights from last weekend's final concert will be featured on this week's episode. Compositions and arrangements by Quincy Jones, Bob Florence and Sammy Nestico demonstrate the skill and finesse of these young musicians in concert at Roosevelt Performing Arts Theatre.

Also on this week's show, Hans Teuber, Greta Matassa, Cory Weeds and others and an update on best sports for live jazz in the region.