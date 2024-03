Richard Arlin Walker is a journalist and mariner living in Anacortes. He worked for 33 years as a reporter and editor in four states and is currently a regular contributor to ICT, Hamiinat magazine and other publications. He is the author of two local-history books ("Roche Harbor" and "Point No Point") and two books of poetry. When he is not writing, he is a deckhand aboard the Guemes Island Ferry.