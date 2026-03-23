Randy Hurlow

Randy, a Tacoma-Puyallup native, is a community volunteer and owner/co-president of Seattle-based public relations/community engagement firm WHY For Good, serving clients focused on bringing about positive change in our community. He is a longtime fan of KNKX’s blend of music, NPR programming and local news – and is a passionate advocate for the value and importance of local journalism. Among his favorites are Jazz Northwest, Fresh Air, Wait, Wait . . . Don’t Tell Me, and the rhythms of Jazz Caliente. He’s honored to serve on the CAC and contribute to the station which has been such a valued source for news and entertainment for many years.