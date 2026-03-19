A retired engineer and an active community volunteer, Ken's love for jazz and blues began in his high school band in New Jersey in the early 1980's. Ken is a lifelong NPR listener and started hearing KNKX (KPLU back then) in the 1990's when visiting his parents, who had moved to Seattle from the East Coast. Upon moving to Seattle himself in 2016, he became a dedicated fan of KNKX's thoughtful blend of NPR programming, jazz, and blues. He has discovered many great jazz and blues artists through KNKX! Although no longer a practicing instrumentalist, Ken has performed as an actor and singer in musical improv groups. Ken appreciates KNKX's service to Pacific Northwest communities and is honored to join the CAC to contribute more to a station that brings him joy.