Chase Hutchinson is a freelance journalist and critic covering all things film from the vast world of horror cinema that continues to unsettle us to works of smaller independent cinema that challenge the art form itself. In addition to KNKX, his work has appeared in a variety of publications including IGN, i-D, The Boston Globe, The Inlander, The Playlist, The Seattle Times, and The Stranger. He is also a member of the Seattle Film Critics Society. You can reach him at chase.hutchinson.writer@gmail.com.