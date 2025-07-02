Donate
Drone light shows can provide a quieter and less-toxic alternative to fireworks

KNKX Public Radio | By Bellamy Pailthorp
Published July 2, 2025 at 10:13 AM PDT

The city of Des Moines, for the third year in a row, is hosting a 4th of July drone show in lieu of fireworks. It’ll include the return of a popular octopus, among other marine images. Community Engagement Service Manager Cortney Wilt says the city made the switch to drones for environmental reasons. She also says it’s out of consideration for veterans and others with Post-Traumatic Stress Syndrome, which can be triggered by explosives. Other benefits include reduced air pollution and fire risk.

