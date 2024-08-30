Allison Frost is the senior producer and occasional host of Oregon Public Broadcasting's daily talk show "Think Out Loud."

She’s happiest telling solutions journalism stories and talking to interesting people in the Pacific Northwest who are up to stuff — especially those contributing to a healthy and vibrant civil society. Allison’s past OPB lives included stints as announcer, web producer, local magazine host and managing editor.

Before OPB, she served as executive director of community radio station KFCF in Fresno, California, anchored “All Things Considered” at Cap Radio in Sacramento, and taught English as a second language.

Allison holds a degree in speech communication from California State University, Fresno, and a masters in journalism and communication from the University of Oregon.