It's New at Night on KNKX. Tune in at 9 p.m. every night of the week for fresh sounds exploring the boundaries of jazz and blues.

Listen tonight on KNKX 88.5 FM or streaming from your app or smart speaker. Find the best way to listen →

Three different shows to explore

Monday through Thursday, drop into The Lounge for modern sounds and the artists who inspire them. Jazz never stops evolving and we take you to its edges with new combinations of instruments and genre-bending compositions.

On Fridays, take in The New Cool — 21st century jazz inspired and informed by the sounds of today: hip-hop, funk, electronic music and punk rock — the future of jazz has arrived.

Weekend nights it's Nu Blues, featuring the musicians who are making new blues history. Blues is on the move and we’re keeping up with the new pulse from brash rock influences to psychedelic bluestronica, and trance blues styles.