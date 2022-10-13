Watch: Jan. 6 committee presents evidence in latest hearing
The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol holds its ninth public hearing Thursday, potentially the final one ahead of the release of its report.
NPR Live Updates
Rep. Adam Schiff said at today's hearing that the committee was able to obtain nearly 1 million emails, records and other electronic records from the U.S.…
Committee member says Trump repeated election lies about suitcases of ballots, even though he knew there was no fraudDonald Trump was fixated on repeating the lie that there were suitcases of ballots that contributed to widespread election fraud, despite multiple…
There isn't one exact count of lawsuits filed by former President Donald Trump after the 2020 election, though there are some numbers that keep coming up.…
Testimony from former White House aides, including Communications Director Alyssa Farah, shows that former President Donald Trump acknowledged in private…