© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
National

Watch: Jan. 6 committee presents evidence in latest hearing

KNKX Public Radio
Published October 13, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump swarm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
John Minchillo
/
AP
Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump swarm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol holds its ninth public hearing Thursday, potentially the final one ahead of the release of its report.

NPR Live Updates
Load More

National
Related Content