LIVE UPDATES
Monkeypox FAQ: Answering your questions
KNKX is taking your questions about monkeypox in Washington. Have a question? Ask us below or call 253-993-KNKX. We may use your voice on air!
KNKX has been bringing you the latest numbers and public health information since the outbreak of monkeypox in Washington. But there’s still a lot of public confusion about this virus, how it works and who is most at risk.
That’s why we’re asking what you want to know. No question about this virus is too miniscule, odd or specific. If you’re thinking about it – chances are someone else is too.
We’ll continue to add to this story as new numbers and information become available, so check back for updates.
Q&A with microbiologist Deborah Fuller from the University of Washington
Monkeypox has entered the headlines, our lexicon and our lives so quickly that many of us haven't had the time to absorb it all. And already there is a lot of misinformation out there.
KNKX reporter and producer Vivian McCall takes a moment to catch you up. She called Deborah Fuller, microbiologist and the Division Chief for Infectious Diseases and Translational Medicine at the University of Washington to learn more.
Public health emergency declared over monkeypox in WA county
King County, which includes Seattle, on Friday officially declared the local monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency as infections continue to increase in the city and other parts of the state.
“We are fortunate to have one of the best public health organizations in the nation right here in King County, and today’s action ensures they will have all the tools needed to take on the challenge of monkeypox,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said in a written statement.
The local emergency proclamation will free up needed resources for Public Health — Seattle & King County, as well as give the department more flexibility with hiring and contracting protocols, according to the statement. The proclamation will support efforts to contain the virus, which can cause a rash, fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and fatigue.
Washington has reported 333 monkeypox infections, 275 of which were confirmed in King County, according to the state Department of Health.