Washington state changed how it handles police misconduct. Here's how it's going

When a police officer does something wrong, one option is decertification – taking away their badge and gun, for good.

Washington is one of more than 20 states that have created, or strengthened, paths to decertification. But there are some hurdles.

Journalist Jared Brown reported this story for NPR’s Weekend Edition Sunday. He recently completed his Poynter fellowship with KNKX and launched the Pacific Northwest Justice Journal.

Brown joined KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick to discuss how an officer recently lost their badge for excessive force; recent reforms to Washington's decertification policy; and pending decertification cases, including against the officers acquitted of killing Manny Ellis.

