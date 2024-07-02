After Supreme Court ruling, an advocate for homeless rights talks about what's next

Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that local governments can punish people for sleeping in public spaces, we have a deeper look at what could happen next in the Pacific Northwest.

The case City of Grants Pass v. Johnson dealt with a challenge to public camping bans that the southern Oregon city of Grants Pass wanted to impose.

In western Washington, the city of Burien enacted a camping ban earlier this year. But there was a legal battle after the King County Sheriff's Office refused to enforce the ordinance, questioning its constitutionality.

Professor Sara Rankin is the director of the Homeless Rights Advocacy Project at Seattle University School of Law. She expects more cities to take punitive action against people dealing with homelessness. She talked about what's next with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick.

