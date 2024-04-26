Donate
Law

WA prisoner escapes minimum security facility north of Seattle

NWNews | By Jeanie Lindsay
Published April 26, 2024 at 1:37 PM PDT
Patrick Lester Clay escaped from Monroe Corrections Center early Friday, April 26, 2024.
Patrick Lester Clay escaped from Monroe Corrections Center early Friday, April 26, 2024.

Washington prison officials announced Friday morning that a man escaped a minimum security prison facility north of Seattle. As of midday the man was still not apprehended.

The Department of Corrections said Patrick Lester Clay, 59, escaped the Monroe Correctional Complex around 7:40 a.m. by breaking into a staff office and stealing car keys. He was last seen driving a white four-door GMC Sierra Truck.

Officials issued a warning telling the public not to approach the vehicle or Clay, if seen – instead officials recommend calling 911 or the Monroe Correctional Complex.

Clay is serving time for burglary, harassment and theft charges in King County, and was scheduled to be released at the end of 2025.

The last time a prisoner escaped from a Department of Corrections facility was in 2022 after a prisoner climbed over a fence at Coyote Ridge Correction Center in Southeastern Washington.

Last year, several children at the Echo Glen juvenile detention facility near Snoqualmie escaped or attempted to. But that facility is overseen by the state’s Department of Youth and Families and not the Department of Corrections.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jeanie Lindsay
Jeanie Lindsay is a state government reporter for the NW News Network. She previously covered education for The Seattle Times and Indiana Public Broadcasting.
