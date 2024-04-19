Supreme Court to hear arguments in Oregon public camping case

The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments on Monday, April 22, in a case that involves homeless encampments in the Pacific Northwest. A ruling by the high court could affect how cities nationwide address homelessness.

The case involves Grants Pass, a small city nestled in the mountains of southern Oregon, which has been barred by court orders from enforcing local ordinances that prohibit sleeping and camping in parks and on public property.

Reporter Jane Vaughan with Jefferson Public Radio has been covering this story and joined KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick to talk about it.

