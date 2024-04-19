Donate
Law

Supreme Court to hear arguments in Oregon public camping case

KNKX Public Radio | By Kirsten Kendrick
Published April 19, 2024 at 4:50 AM PDT
The Rogue River as seen from Riverside Park in Grants Pass, Ore., where people experiencing homelessness have been camping. The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing a case involving a challenge to the city's public camping ordinance.
Jane Vaughan
/
Jefferson Public Radio
The Rogue River as seen from Riverside Park in Grants Pass, Ore., where people experiencing homelessness have been camping. The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing a case involving a challenge to the city's public camping ordinance.

The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments on Monday, April 22, in a case that involves homeless encampments in the Pacific Northwest. A ruling by the high court could affect how cities nationwide address homelessness.

The case involves Grants Pass, a small city nestled in the mountains of southern Oregon, which has been barred by court orders from enforcing local ordinances that prohibit sleeping and camping in parks and on public property.

Reporter Jane Vaughan with Jefferson Public Radio has been covering this story and joined KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick to talk about it.

Click "Listen" above to hear their conversation.
Law SCOTUShomeless encampmentsOregonHomelessnessKNKX original
