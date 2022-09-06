Police shoot, kill man with knife in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — Police in the Seattle suburb of Federal Way shot and killed a man after he charged them with a knife on Sunday night, the city's police department said.

The shooting occurred at the Federal Way Transit Center around 9 p.m.

Federal Way police said they were called to the transit center after a man refused to get off a bus. Callers told 911 dispatchers that the man, believed to be in his 50s, appeared to be under the influence and experiencing a mental health crisis, KING 5 reports.

A crisis negotiator arrived on the scene to de-escalate the situation, a police spokesperson said. During attempts to communicate and negotiate, the man tried to start the bus and drive away.

When he got off the bus he charged officers with a knife, prompting police to shoot him, authorities said. The man died at the scene and no officers were injured, KING 5 reports.

The officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave, which is standard protocol, KING 5 reports.

The Valley Independent Investigation Team, a multiagency team tasked with probing officer-involved shootings in south King County, is investigating the shooting.