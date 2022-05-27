© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Law

Family of Black man killed by deputies files federal lawsuit

KNKX Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published May 27, 2022 at 2:06 PM PDT
Kevin Peterson Sr., gray hoodie, leads a march Dec. 6, 2020 to protest his son&#39;s death by police weeks prior. Peterson Jr. died after three officers shot him during a botched drug bust outside Vancouver.
KNKX File Photo
/
Kevin Peterson Sr., gray hoodie, leads a march Dec. 6, 2020 to protest his son's death by police weeks prior. Peterson Jr. died after three officers shot him during a botched drug bust outside Vancouver.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The family of a Black man killed by deputies has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court against Clark County in southwest Washington, alleging that its law enforcement has a “policy, custom and established practice” of allowing officers to wrongfully wield deadly force.

The lawsuit comes after prosecutors declined to charge the Clark County deputies who shot and killed Kevin Peterson Jr. during a drug sting in 2020, KOIN-TV reported.

Detective Robert Anderson, deputy Jonathan Feller and detective Jeremy Brown fired 34 rounds at the 21-year-old as he ran with a handgun from a planned drug sale of 50 Xanax pills between him and a confidential informant. He died outside a motel in Hazel Dell, near Vancouver, on the evening of Oct. 29.

His death sparked demonstrations and raised questions about the circumstances that led to the shooting,

Last year, the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office deemed the shooting to be “justified and lawful.” The prosecutor said there was no legal requirement for the officers to wait until Peterson opened fire, and that it was reasonable for officers to believe deadly force was necessary.

A sheriff's office spokesperson told KOIN 6 News said officials will not make comments on ongoing litigation.

The federal lawsuit filed Thursday cites two other deadly shootings by Clark County deputies and an alleged “unwarranted use of force:” Jenoah Donald, who was shot and killed by Clark County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sean Boyle following a traffic stop, and the shooting death of off-duty Vancouver police officer Donald Sahota.

Tags

Law Clark CountyPolice Use Of Forcepolice accountabilityKevin Peterson Jr.
The Associated Press
The Associated Press (“AP”) is the essential global news network, delivering fast, unbiased news from every corner of the world to all media platforms and formats. On any given day, more than half the world’s population sees news from the AP. Founded in 1846, the AP today is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering. The AP considers itself to be the backbone of the world’s information system, serving thousands of daily newspaper, radio, television, and online customers with coverage in text, photos, graphics, audio and video.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content