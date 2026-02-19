Wenatchee mother and son detained by ICE are no longer in the US

Elsy Amaya Diaz and her 9-year-old son, Cesar Amaya Diaz, who live in Wenatchee, have been located and are no longer in the U.S., according to family members. This comes after they were detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Last Thursday, the mother and son appeared at a scheduled immigration check-in. While there, they were detained by ICE.

News of their detainment led residents to demonstrate on Monday morning. People brought signs that said "Where are our neighbors?" outside the office where the family was detained, which sits right below Wenatchee City Hall.

Later on Monday, Rosa Amaya, Elsy Amaya Diaz's sister, received a call that the two were together, but were no longer in the U.S.

"Elsy is with Cesar. They are together and they are OK," Rosa Amaya said in Spanish. "We are so glad to hear from her after so many days of not knowing where they were."

From Thursday to Monday, their family did not know where Elsy and Cesar Amaya Diaz were.

The family was unable to locate them through the ICE Online Detainee Locator System. The page, maintained by the federal government, helps people locate those who have been in custody for more than 48 hours. People can search for someone by their A-number, a number used to track immigration files and records. They can also search using a person's first and last name, country of birth and birthdate.

Rachel Pashkowski, who is with Wenatchee for Immigrant Justice, said she heard from Amaya Diaz's family on Monday afternoon that the mother and son were no longer in the U.S. Pashkowski said the update wasn't the outcome they hoped for, but that they will continue to help the family.

While going through immigration proceedings, people may need to check in with ICE. These appointments are routine for people when their immigration cases are pending.

For example, asylum seekers must check in on a scheduled basis with ICE while they await a decision on their claims. These check-ins help immigration officials keep track of cases and confirm that people are meeting the conditions of their immigration status, Pashowski said.

According to Pashkowski, Elsy and Cesar Amaya Diaz attended every required check-in and complied with all the processes tied to their immigration cases.

Rosa Amaya said Elsy Amaya Diaz was terrified of going to their ICE appointment.

"She called me and told me, 'Sister, if something happens to me, I need you to come for my car, for my belongings,'" Rosa Amaya said in Spanish.

Luis Garcia, Elsy Amaya Diaz's brother-in-law, said that she is a single mother and works two jobs to support her son. She left El Salvador because of violence in her home country. He also said Cesar Amaya Diaz is a well-behaved child who loves school.

Courtesy: Wenatchee For Immigrant Justice / Elsy Amaya Diaz and her son, Cesar Amaya Diaz.

"We can say she was trying to find a better life. And clearly, when she left El Salvador, it was one of the worst times. Everyone knows that," Luis Garcia said in Spanish. "Cesar is a boy with so much desire to study. An outstanding student. You don't have to hear it from me; you can talk to his teachers and his educators."

Reneé Diaz may be contacted at diaz@wenatcheeworld.com. Collaborative reporting by The Wenatchee World, NWPB and Murrow College of Communication Newsroom Fellowship.

