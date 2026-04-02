KNKX celebrates jazz centennials all April long

April is Jazz Appreciation Month (JAM), an annual monthlong celebration recognizing the rich heritage and history of jazz music.

This year, KNKX is saluting JAM with programming dedicated to some of jazz’s most important figures who are celebrating centennials this year, including trumpeter Miles Davis and saxophonist John Coltrane.

Throughout the month of April, on air and on our website, we’ll be commemorating many of the jazz legends born in 1926 by spotlighting their music and stories that convey their influence on the musicians in the Pacific Northwest jazz community.

You'll hear from local luminaries, like trumpeter and Seattle Jazz Fellowship founder Thomas Marriott and saxophonist and Billy Tipton Memorial Saxophone Quartet co-founder, as they share how these centennial jazz legends exposed them to this tradition, influenced their own musicianship, and brought them joy and inspiration.

KNKX will also be highlighting several tracks from the centennial artists, including:

“Caravan” - Chet Atkins & Les Paul

“All The Things You Are” - Jimmy Heath

“Reverie” - Melba Liston with the Quincy Jones Orchestra

“Little Niles” - Randy Weston

"All of You,” recorded live in Tokyo 1964 - Miles Davis

“In a Sentimental Mood” -John Coltrane & Duke Ellington -



Catch KNKX’s special JAM programming April 6 through April 24, Monday through Friday, at 9 a.m., 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. Find the best way to listen.