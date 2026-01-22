Trombonist Audrey Stangland comes alive on the low-end

Bass trombone, a larger, deeper sounding relative of the more familiar tenor trombone, is a challenging instrument and an essential low-end anchor in many big bands.

No one knows this better than local trombonist, Audrey Stangland, who studied the instrument at Central Washington University and performs both bass and tenor trombone in a variety of bands, including Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra, Orquesta Nueva Era, The Pazific, the Alex Dugdale Big Band, and Banda Vagos.

Along with performing and recording throughout the Pacific Northwest, Stangland is a passionate music educator. She gives private lessons, presents clinics to local middle school and high school jazz bands, and also leads the both the Femme Ellington Big Band at Seattle JazzED.

Answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Are you from Seattle? If so, where in the city did you grow up? If not, where do you hail from?

Kind of! I have always lived in the area. I spent the first 10 years of my life in Everett, then spent my teen years in Snohomish. Since finishing up college at Central Washington University in Ellensburg, I’ve been living back in the Seattle area for the past eight years or so.

What projects or bands are you focused on right now and how did those bands/projects come about?

I have been particularly focused on the groups I’ve been fronting: The Audrey Stangland Jazz Trio and my R&B/electric group Audrey and the Stangs. In my trio, I’ve been really enjoying covering songs by Louis Prima, they’ve got so much energy and comedy and I’ve always loved listening to his band and like to put my own twist on it. In Audrey and the Stangs, I’ve focused more on soul/R&B, such as Erykah Badu and D’Angelo, with some added trombone for decoration and good vibes.

How would you describe the music you make and the type of musician that you are? Do you see yourself exclusively as a jazz musician?

I don’t see myself exclusively as just a jazz musician, however all the styles I like to play are jazz adjacent in one way or another. I love to play all sorts of genres and pride myself in being really versatile. My favorite genres to play are jazz, salsa, and R&B/soul.

What role does the culture and environment of the Pacific Northwest play in your music and/or compositions?

I feel like there’s so much talent in this area, I am always meeting new people as well as running into old friends and colleagues. In the dark months in the PNW, I feel like community becomes more important than ever. I really enjoy working and collaborating with so many people in this area and scene.

Who is your biggest role model in the Seattle jazz scene, if you have one? Why?

A person who I’ve admired and been inspired by for years is Sidney Hauser. I’m lucky enough to get to play with her often, she’s such an incredible player and person and is just so artistic in so many different ways!

What’s your favorite local jazz venue?

Latona Pub, in Seattle's Greenlake neighborhood, has been my favorite local jazz venue to play at. It’s a lovely place to gather, and I always know that I’ll run into people I know there.

Do you remember when you chose to pursue jazz music? What inspired that decision?

I can’t remember a time where jazz wasn’t a part of my life, it’s always been there. I think I decided to pursue it for real when I was in college. A joy was always sparked for me while playing trombone, I particularly remember feeling so alive playing bass trombone in a big band. I felt POWER and excitement.

